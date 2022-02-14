Garlic is found all over the world and consumed daily whether it is in the food we eat, the diet supplement we take, or used for medicinal reasons through the drugs we need.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or LASSAM: Garlic for everyone Back to video

It is easy to grow even in our flower garden as a pest control. It allows us to know how it has been grown, adds flavour to many dishes and gives us better health as a bonus.

Cooks and chefs value it for its rich pungent flavour and disguise it in many ways to benefit from its unique taste. Generally you can purchase it from the grocery store or market, found in the vegetable section with onions, but it is an easy vegetable to grow.

Garlic is purchased in sets the same as onions from any nursery, mail order or farmers’ market. There are hardneck types for fall planting and softneck ones for planting in the spring.

Fall time is more common to plant garlic. It is treated the same way as any bulb as it needs the time to grow roots, but not to start green growth. In Ontario the best time is October/November. Spring planting usually produces a smaller garlic.

Prepare the area you have planned as they like soft soil. Take each bulb in both hands and ‘crack’ or break the neck piercing it with your thumb. This will allow you to separate the cloves. Leave as much of the wrapping or skin on as possible. Plant each clove tip up three times its depth and lightly cover. They need to be planted at least 6” apart and in 18” rows to allow for weeding. A raised bed is easier to manage. Finally mulch over at least 6” for protection from freeze/thaw in early spring.

Fertilize in spring and keep free of weeds. When the stem appears in May/June it forms a twist or curl that needs to be cut off – this is called the scape. It is a prized vegetable to eat, cooked as you would green beans or sautéed with mushrooms. It is one of the first fresh vegetables of the season.