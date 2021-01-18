Article content
Amaryllis and poinsettias are the flowers we usually see for holiday home decorating. They add a striking visual appearance to any home.
They do not need to be discarded to the garbage. Following these suggestions will give everyone another year of pleasure.
LASSAM: Amaryllis, poinsettia after the holidays? Back to video
Amaryllis is a large bulb, native to the western Cape of South Africa, but found all round the world for indoor winter cultivation. It comes in many colors, single or double and striped.
When grown indoors in winter it produces a long stem with a multi-flower head. When the flower has withered, the stem needs to be cut to within two inches of the bulb, but leave the leaves. Continue to water as an indoor plant so that the leaves can feed the bulb for the next year. When the leaves have yellowed, cut them off leaving just the bulb. Amaryllis purchased with a wax dip will flower but when finished flowering remove the outer shell completely and soak the bulb well. Pot it up the same as a potted bulb and it should reproduce if the roots are not too damaged.