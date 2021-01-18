LASSAM: Amaryllis, poinsettia after the holidays?

Article content continued

When there is no risk of frost the Amaryllis can be placed with the pot in the garden. Just remember where you placed it. At the beginning of September take the pot indoors and remove the bulb. Clean it and put in a cool dark place (suggested even the crisper drawer of your fridge, although not near apples) for dormancy for at least six weeks or until you wish to start it again. Repot placing bulb 2/3 deep in the soil and water as any indoor plant. It will take up to eight weeks to bloom again so you can plan for the flowers at Christmas if started again end October.

Poinsettias are native to the tropical forests of Mexico and like plenty of humidity. They take a great deal of attention and time throughout the year but there are rewards.

They need to be watered even when the leaves curl and drop which is natural after centres have matured. Continue to water and move to a cooler, shady place. Using gloves (sap can cause skin rash) cut stems down to four to six inches.

At the beginning of May place again in a sunny location to encourage new leaves. June, you can plant outside in the garden, in or out of pot, not in direct sun keeping moist at all times and fertilising regularly. July, pinch the tops out of the stems to encourage branching and again in August. September, as it cools down, take back indoors to a sunny location. October and November, it will need complete darkness from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and it is suggested either in a closet or a box overnight. At the end of November place in a sunny location where it will return to its winter glory.

I hope that you will not discard your Christmas gifts but try to revitalise them for the next season, although the process may seem challenging at times.

The Tillsonburg Horticultural Society is continuing with the beautification of our town with member volunteering. The new year has brought many challenges and there is new social media being used to interact with members. Details can be found on the website www.tillsonburghorticultural.ca and Facebook. Membership details can also be found on the website. Stay safe, stay well until we can all meet again.