LASSAM: Amaryllis, poinsettia after the holidays?

Angela Lassam  •  It's Still Just Dirt
Jan 18, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Amaryllis add a striking visual appearance to any home. (Angela Lassam photo)
Amaryllis and poinsettias are the flowers we usually see for holiday home decorating. They add a striking visual appearance to any home.

They do not need to be discarded to the garbage. Following these suggestions will give everyone another year of pleasure.

Amaryllis is a large bulb, native to the western Cape of South Africa, but found all round the world for indoor winter cultivation. It comes in many colors, single or double and striped.

When grown indoors in winter it produces a long stem with a multi-flower head. When the flower has withered, the stem needs to be cut to within two inches of the bulb, but leave the leaves. Continue to water as an indoor plant so that the leaves can feed the bulb for the next year. When the leaves have yellowed, cut them off leaving just the bulb. Amaryllis purchased with a wax dip will flower but when finished flowering remove the outer shell completely and soak the bulb well. Pot it up the same as a potted bulb and it should reproduce if the roots are not too damaged.

When there is no risk of frost the Amaryllis can be placed with the pot in the garden. Just remember where you placed it. At the beginning of September take the pot indoors and remove the bulb. Clean it and put in a cool dark place (suggested even the crisper drawer of your fridge, although not near apples) for dormancy for at least six weeks or until you wish to start it again. Repot placing bulb 2/3 deep in the soil and water as any indoor plant. It will take up to eight weeks to bloom again so you can plan for the flowers at Christmas if started again end October.

Poinsettias are native to the tropical forests of Mexico and like plenty of humidity. They take a great deal of attention and time throughout the year but there are rewards.

They need to be watered even when the leaves curl and drop which is natural after centres have matured. Continue to water and move to a cooler, shady place. Using gloves (sap can cause skin rash) cut stems down to four to six inches.

At the beginning of May place again in a sunny location to encourage new leaves. June, you can plant outside in the garden, in or out of pot, not in direct sun keeping moist at all times and fertilising regularly. July, pinch the tops out of the stems to encourage branching and again in August. September, as it cools down, take back indoors to a sunny location. October and November, it will need complete darkness from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and it is suggested either in a closet or a box overnight. At the end of November place in a sunny location where it will return to its winter glory.

I hope that you will not discard your Christmas gifts but try to revitalise them for the next season, although the process may seem challenging at times.

The Tillsonburg Horticultural Society is continuing with the beautification of our town with member volunteering. The new year has brought many challenges and there is new social media being used to interact with members. Details can be found on the website www.tillsonburghorticultural.ca and Facebook. Membership details can also be found on the website. Stay safe, stay well until we can all meet again.