LASSAM: All you need to know about onions
When planning a vegetable garden, onions should be the first on your list but are often forgotten.
They are the backbone of many dishes any time of the year so deserve an allocated space. They are easy to grow with very little care and attention.
For those interested in the history of the onion, archaeologists have found remains of garden plants including onions in Pompeii from the first century AD. Origins of the onion in China date back to 5,000 BC and in burial tombs in Egypt. European colonists brought the onion with them only to discover it was already in use by the native Americans.
Most onions are purchased as ‘sets’ and although treated as an annual are a bi-annual as they are first grown late in the year before and pulled up and prepared in storage for the next year. The only seed onion is the spring onion which is generally used in cold dishes.
Regular onions can be brown, red or white-skinned. They are all planted in the same way. They need to be spaced 4-6” apart and only two-thirds of the larger part in the soil. Care will be needed to check they are still in the soil before roots are established. Regularly water them during this time. Spring onion seed is planted in a row and can be quite thickly sown to allow longer use as you can thin them out over a period of time. Onions can be used in companion planting as a deterrent against pests.
When the bulb onions have grown larger and the leaves start to discolour and bend, it is time to bend them completely and let them dry and appear to die. This is when you can pull them up and lay them out in a dry place to completely dry. They are then ready to store for the winter. Some people tie them up in a long string and hang up for storage.
The common varieties are brown-skinned with pale yellow flesh of which one is named Walla Walla and used for all dishes asking for onion. There is a red-skinned and red-flesh one and look for one named Red Globe, which is more often used in cold dishes. It tends to have a sharp pungent taste. One of the sweetest is called Vidalia, also White Sweet Spanish, and has a very white skin and white flesh. It is a universally used onion in cuisine. There are shallots and multipliers (which are used for pickling), garlic and chives.
When cutting into an onion it gives off a fine mist of sulfenic acid gas, which creates a stinging sensation in the eyes and activates the eyes to tears. To help avoid this it is suggested to cut under running water or in a basin of water. Refrigerating an onion before cutting will help.
The onion has been in the world a long time and has been used substantially in any diet. Gardeners should always give thought to growing them and learn the multiple ways to include them within their food. If you only use them as a deterrent in your flowerbed you can have the advantage of them in your kitchen too.
Alliums
There is an allium perennial flower showing globe shaped flowering balls which can be purple, pink or white on top of long stems, also some new varieties which are shorter. Wild garlic with white flowers is also an allium and can be found in woodlots and any shady wild spot. Beware, alliums can be invasive and are toxic to cats and dogs.
The Tillsonburg Horticultural Society is following government guidelines and until further changes there will be no monthly meetings. Check any updates on the website www.tillsonburghorticultural.ca and Facebook Tillsonburghorticultural (become a friend and enjoy the postings). Stay safe, stay well until we meet again.