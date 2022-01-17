When planning a vegetable garden, onions should be the first on your list but are often forgotten.

Article content

They are the backbone of many dishes any time of the year so deserve an allocated space. They are easy to grow with very little care and attention.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or LASSAM: All you need to know about onions Back to video

For those interested in the history of the onion, archaeologists have found remains of garden plants including onions in Pompeii from the first century AD. Origins of the onion in China date back to 5,000 BC and in burial tombs in Egypt. European colonists brought the onion with them only to discover it was already in use by the native Americans.

Most onions are purchased as ‘sets’ and although treated as an annual are a bi-annual as they are first grown late in the year before and pulled up and prepared in storage for the next year. The only seed onion is the spring onion which is generally used in cold dishes.

Regular onions can be brown, red or white-skinned. They are all planted in the same way. They need to be spaced 4-6” apart and only two-thirds of the larger part in the soil. Care will be needed to check they are still in the soil before roots are established. Regularly water them during this time. Spring onion seed is planted in a row and can be quite thickly sown to allow longer use as you can thin them out over a period of time. Onions can be used in companion planting as a deterrent against pests.

When the bulb onions have grown larger and the leaves start to discolour and bend, it is time to bend them completely and let them dry and appear to die. This is when you can pull them up and lay them out in a dry place to completely dry. They are then ready to store for the winter. Some people tie them up in a long string and hang up for storage.