LASSAM: A gardener’s work is never done

First-time gardeners probably think that after harvesting their produce and clean-up they are done until spring.

Gardeners know there are always jobs to do.

Yes, December is an easier time, but there are many things on a check list – even the forgotten ones. The broken branches from the last storm need cutting off and any dead limbs need removing before winter ice storms.

Now all the leaves have fallen it is a good time to put a blanket of leaves on the perennials. It will give you an early start for them in the spring. Roses can be protected with a mound of leaves inside a collar and cut back to about six inches if you have not done this yet. Leaves under trees need raking away from the trunk to help against disease.

Roadside ornamental trees and vines on arbours would benefit from a burlap wrap, especially a young wisteria or climbing rose.

Have you drained and put away your hoses? And turned off and drained all the connections to prevent splitting from freezing damage? Remember the clay pots need to be placed in a garage or emptied as they will break on freezing. If they have to stay outside, you need to empty them. Wash them and lay on their side or upside down.

Next, remember the birds and fill various feeders with food, set out suet for energy that they need to survive. Check that you can provide some source of water for them to drink and bathe in (yes they bathe even in winter!). A saucer or tray replaced with fresh water daily will help them and give you hours of pleasure just watching the variety of birds that visit you. They are colour in our dull black and white world.