JIGGENS: When the radio is as important as my work laptop

One of the benefits and/or curses of working from home these past couple of years has been the amount of dead silence encountered during a typical workday.

With a wife who works nights and sleeps during the day and no kids at home, the silence can be deafening at times. When I require silence so that I can bear down and concentrate on what I’m doing, it’s readily available. There are times, however, when some sound is a welcome distraction, and that comes in the form of radio.

I make a habit of turning the radio on for at least a couple of hours each day to keep me company and to assure me that my ears are still functioning. With the volume kept at a low setting, I also like to keep abreast of the latest news and weather.

The Brantford FM station to which I’ve gravitated tends to have the strongest signal on the dial and plays music that’s much to my liking. Although I haven’t kept tabs on the amount of Canadian music content played daily, I’m guessing this station far exceeds the minimum 35 per cent mandated by the CRTC. I’ve never listened to this much radio before, and it’s reminded me of just how much talent this country has produced over the years.

As a 1960s and ‘70s aficionado, I really appreciate all the Guess Who, BTO, Stampeders, Trooper, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Lighthouse, April Wine, Chilliwack et al I’ve been listening to. That’s not to say I’m a fan of every Canadian artist. There’s always a sprinkling of other homegrown talent that doesn’t quite turn my crank, such as Bryan Adams, Corey Hart and Gino Vannelli, but it’s generally a solid daily playlist.

I’m grateful this radio station doesn’t play heavy metal, rap or new country. I’d rather listen to a vacuum cleaner working or a dog howling.