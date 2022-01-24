JIGGENS: Treating every day as if it might be your last

I can’t wait. That three-word expression is something I gave up saying long ago. Knowing there are fewer days ahead of me than I’ve left behind doesn’t inspire me to want to push the fast forward button so that I can immediately escape winter or play my first round of golf in 2022 or begin my summer vacation right away.

Although those are things “I look forward to” – an expression I prefer to “I can’t wait” – the days, weeks and months between now and spring and summer are a period I’m willing to endure.

The passing of my father a couple of weeks ago has reminded me of how mortal we are, and how precious every minute, hour and day happen to be. Even though I’ve never been a winter person, I wouldn’t zap ahead to the spring, even if I had the power to magically do so. I want to enjoy to the fullest the time I have left. (In case you’re wondering, no, I’m not on my deathbed.)

I have grandchildren I want to see grow through regular visits. I have projects I wish to complete before the nicer weather lures me outdoors. I can wait for spring. If anything, I wish there were more than 24 hours in a day.

When I consider the age gap between my father and me and subtract those years from today, the beginning of that period seems like yesterday. Assuming I live to be the same age he was when he passed, that doesn’t seem like a lot of time remaining. The secret, I believe, is to make the most of that time and not waste it. To make the best use of that time and savour each moment is key.

Like many people, I have a bucket list of things I’d like to do before my time is up. There’s nothing particularly ridiculous on the list – no skydiving, bungee jumping or walking atop the outer edge of the CN Tower. It’s mostly filled with a lot of mundane things that pretty much guarantee a 100 per cent survival rate. For example, I’m well into watching Alfred Hitchcock’s complete filmography and hope to complete that objective by spring.