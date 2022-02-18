JIGGENS: Olympics had plenty of drama, and some of it was because of the location

Another Olympiad has come and gone, and, once again, the Games had its share of soap opera-like drama and controversy. Can the Olympics – winter or summer – ever play out without squabbles over rules violations, doping, biased judging, questionable changes in nationality or other head-scratching matters?

Well, before the Games got underway, the choice of Beijing as host city got the controversy ball rolling. Other countries were appalled by China’s apparent disregard for human rights, leading to a massive diplomatic boycott of the Games. Competing athletes were then cautioned about bringing their cell phones and other electronic devices with them, being warned there could be serious security risks.

Once the Games began, the spotlight was on 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who had tested positive late last year for an angina treatment drug that is also said to be a performance-enhancing substance.

The convoluted story involved her grandfather, which made it even more bizarre. This led to a chain of events that carried over to the start of the Games. Although she was cleared to skate – amid tremendous backlash – the dark cloud hanging over her head, and that of her entourage, never dissipated, especially after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the figure skating team event.

The Valieva case has possibly undermined Russian athletes’ efforts to be allowed to compete again anytime soon under their country’s name. As it stands, Russian athletes must wait until at least Dec. 16 to legally compete under their country’s name or to bear their flag or have their national anthem played. Until then, they’ll continue to compete under the ROC moniker.

The selection of Beijing as host city was also questioned because the region rarely sees snow. This meant having to produce artificial snow for all the skiing and snowboarding venues. The process used to create synthetic snow produces harder and slicker conditions, resulting in potentially more dangerous runs as competitors zip downhill that much faster. A U.S. slalom skier broker her leg while a German downhill skier lost control and crashed at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour before being carried away on a stretcher.