JIGGENS: Mustard on pancakes and the dark side of condiments

There ought to be a rule book about condiments. It should explain in plain English what condiments can be added to certain foods, which ones should never touch certain foods, how much is too much, etc., etc.

How did I get on the topic of condiments? Or, as Jerry Seinfeld might ask, “What’s the deal with condiments?”

I got thinking about this a little more than a month ago, on Shrove Tuesday to be exact. Every year when this special day is observed, my mind wanders back to the late 1970s when I was invited to my then girlfriend’s house for a pancake dinner with her and her parents. I watched as her mother set the dining room table on which she placed a large jar of mustard.

“That’s odd,” I thought. “Aren’t we eating pancakes tonight? Why is there a jar of mustard on the table? And why don’t I see a bottle of syrup anywhere? I don’t like where this is going.”

Finally, the last item placed on the table was, in fact, a bottle of pancake syrup. It turned out the syrup was there just for me. Moments later, I could feel my stomach lurching as I watched my girlfriend and her parents spread mustard atop their pancakes – and only mustard – before eating them. I had never heard of anyone putting mustard on pancakes before and have never known anyone since who does that.

But I suppose that pales in comparison to my youngest brother’s habits back in the day. He was – and still is – a ketchup-aholic, although he has reeled in his addiction considerably over the past several decades. When we were kids, he put ketchup on practically everything, including peas and carrots, chicken, fish … you name it. When he requested ketchup for his turkey during Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, my mother finally put her foot down and initiated a program to wean him off the condiment. He still smothers his mashed potatoes, eggs, steak and a few other food items with ketchup, but has at least seen the light when it comes to vegetables and turkey.