JIGGENS: Much to be said for living in Southern Ontario

A lifelong friend of mine who lives in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland has been bragging to me for 50 years about how his part of Canada is “God’s Country.”

He likes to point out that there’s no need to wear a parka in the winter because the season is comparatively mild, with January and February temperatures typically approaching 10 degrees Celsius, and that there’s rarely any snow to shovel. He adds there’s no humidity during the summer. Mosquitoes and houseflies are a rarity.

Having been out that way about a dozen times over the years, including a handful of occasions during the winter months, I can attest that its coastal mountains contribute significantly to the scenery and that my winter visits were a nice reprieve from cold and snowy southern Ontario. In fact, I’ve managed to get in several rounds of golf during those February visits.

But, I found the frequent rain events during the winter contributed to a rather dreary experience. My friend argued rain doesn’t require shovelling, but the dark daytime skies and the need to be constantly armed with an umbrella wasn’t winning me over. I told him that, in spite of our colder, snowier winters and hot and humid summers, southern Ontario was where I preferred to be.

Reflecting upon the year British Columbians have endured in 2021, I’m especially grateful to be a resident of southern Ontario. In this calendar year alone, the people in that province have had to put up with an unprecedented summer heat dome, out-of-control wildfires and torrential rainfalls which, in turn, have triggered horrendous mudslides and massive flooding. It’s so bad that some areas of the province have become severed by land from the rest of Canada.