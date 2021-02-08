JIGGENS: It’s true, winters used to be a lot more snowier

Article content continued

I finally pulled my parka out from the closet on Feb. 5. A smaller winter coat was all that was needed before that. There used to be a time when I’d need to wear a parka for most of the winter season. In recent years, I can pretty much count on one hand the number of days during the winter season when a parka was needed.

Up until Friday, I’ve worn running shoes while outside more often than I’ve worn boots. I think I’ve shovelled snow perhaps four times only this winter prior to Feb. 5, and none of that was particularly backbreaking.

Is this the result of climate change we’re experiencing, or is it just a fluke?

We had been forewarned about a polar vortex system that was likely to hit this region, either late in January or early February. When it didn’t happen in January, there was a sigh of relief. And then the forecast for the first week in February actually looked favourable, with temperatures reaching above zero by Feb. 5. But something obviously happened during the first few days of this month, and forecasters did an about-face.

Maybe this is finally the much-anticipated polar vortex we had been expecting. As of the weekend, the seven-day forecast through tomorrow was something only a polar bear would enjoy. It’s always the “feels like” part of the forecast that grabs my attention the most, and I’m not liking what I’m seeing. Minus 18 and minus 20 aren’t good numbers.

Winter is my fourth favourite season. The good news is that March is less than 20 days away, and then spring arrives just a short time after that. Maybe the groundhog was onto something when he predicted an early spring.

Until then, it would seem it’s back to the boots and parka for the time being and hopefully not so much the shovel. On the bright side, maybe this is just what we need during this pandemic – to be driven back into our homes.

Hang tough. Spring is right around the corner.