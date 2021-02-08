Article content
It took until Feb. 5, but winter has finally arrived. This is what real winter is supposed to look like – below zero temperatures in the double digits for days on end and enough snow to warrant breaking out the shovels and snow blowers.
We’ve all heard the stories from those who grew up in the 1950s, ‘60s or ‘70s, about how deep the snow used to get and how cold it would be. These aren’t quite the same tall tales our forefathers would tell, such as having to walk two miles to school every day and uphill in both directions. The stories about bitterly cold days and lots of snow are true. I lived through that era and can still vividly recall those winters of yesteryear.
JIGGENS: It's true, winters used to be a lot more snowier
White Christmases were once commonplace. Anymore, there’s about a 50-50 chance of one happening. By January, we’d be skating on frozen ponds or backyard rinks and could continue to do so into March. These days, it’s simply not cold enough in this part of Ontario to build a rink that can last for several weeks without periods of thaw occasionally putting them out of service.