We recently had our grandkids spend a week with us during their extended school hiatus so that Mom and Dad could enjoy a bit of a break. In general, it was an enjoyable time, but we found a grandparent’s definition of fun doesn’t seem to be shared by that of a grandchild.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We figured time spent together playing such games as Kerplunk and Battling Tops and engaging in other activities would prove to be a fun experience for all. What we perceived as fun and what we thought they’d also consider to be fun didn’t quite match up. Our eight-year-old grandson’s idea of fun, for example, was playing a video game called Fortnite on his Xbox, which he brought with him from home.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or JIGGENS: Grandparents reach for board games while grandkids watch video games Back to video

I tried to take an interest in it while watching him play, but I just couldn’t grasp the same attraction that he found so obviously captivating. It was essentially a shoot-em-up game with strange characters who jump around a lot. From what I understand, Fortnite is a rather popular game among young kids, but I just don’t get it.

It became a challenge to control how much time he spent playing the game. We didn’t think it was healthy for him to be playing video games for more than a couple of hours at a time, so we tried to come up with alternative forms of entertainment – preferably something we could all enjoy as a family.

As for our nine-year-old granddaughter, she mostly enjoyed watching videos on her tablet. That, too, we considered unhealthy if allowed to continue for long periods at a time.

As wonderful as the electronic age has been, it has also proven to be a curse in many ways. Sitting in front of a computer screen or at the controls of a video game console can be addictive, and time flies while the user is barely aware of the minutes and hours that have elapsed. These forms of entertainment involve no physical activity whatsoever, save for perhaps some finger exercise.