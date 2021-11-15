A CBC Marketplace report has taken a hard look at something many Canadians hold dear to their hearts – their coffee consumption.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to the report, we may be consuming more sugar than we realize when sipping on a cup of coffee. Based on the gathering of online nutrition information, it seems the uniquely Canadian “Double-Double” from Tim Hortons – two teaspoons of sugar and two teaspoons of milk or cream – is that in name only. The actual amounts of sugar and milk or cream could merit rechristening the popular beverage to a “four-by-four.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. JIGGENS: Getting the scoop on sugar in our coffee Back to video

According to a hepatologist and gastroenterologist who provided input for the CBC investigation, the amounts of sugar and milk or cream actually double the double-double. That’s an awful lot of sugar.

You’d almost expect the coffee shop employee to ask the customer, “Would you like some coffee with your sugar?”

A long time ago, I was one of those people who couldn’t drink a cup of coffee without sugar. I’d mix in two heaping spoonfuls of sugar without giving any thought to the possible health implications. I’d add a splash of milk – I find the taste of cream repulsive – to the mix for the sole purpose of cooling it down. Upon learning about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption, I began to wean myself off of it sometime during the late 1980s. I’m still adding milk to the mix, but I’m strongly considering cutting it out as well, knowing that it, too, has sugar content.

For me, the milk doesn’t add any significant flavour and serves only to ensure my tongue isn’t scalded. Letting the freshly poured cup sit two or three minutes before that first sip should protect my taste buds.