I treasure the time I’m able to spend with my grandchildren. In many ways, it’s like re-living my own childhood through them.

Article content

I’ve introduced them to many of the things that appealed to me when I was their age, hoping they’ll experience the same enthusiasm I enjoyed so many decades ago. It’s been a hit-and-miss strategy, with certain games and activities going over well while others aren’t so well received, and favourite old TV shows getting the same reception.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. JIGGENS: Finding common ground with the grandchildren Back to video

Kids today seem a little more sophisticated than they were in my day. Perhaps it’s because they live in a world of video games, YouTube, Tik Tok and all of these other electronically delivered attention grabbers that didn’t exist in my day.

Things were much simpler back in the ‘60s, and we got our kicks playing such games as table hockey and Battling Tops. I happen to have both – the latter of which I picked up for a song a few years ago at a yard sale – and figured the non-stop action associated with these games would keep the grandkids engaged for hours.

Interestingly, table hockey has been a hit with them, yet Battling Tops has failed to generate any sort of enthusiasm. Back in the day I would play both of these games for hours on end until my fingers blistered. Apparently, pulling a string and watching spinning tops knock each other off the playing surface isn’t as gripping as it once was.

I introduced my grandson to The Three Stooges, Woody Woodpecker and the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon – all of which he has come to love (especially The Three Stooges). My granddaughter enjoys watching I Dream of Jeannie. So, during their last visit, I thought I’d treat them to an episode of Disney’s Wonderful World of Color that I found on YouTube – one that I remember from the late ‘60s that was full of mystery and intrigue. Within minutes of the show’s start, they both started drifting off to sleep … and it was still early in the evening. Before long, I began to understand why. The show just wasn’t as engaging as I remembered it and I, too, was dealing with eyelids that were getting heavier by the minute.