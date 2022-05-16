JIGGENS: Canadian MPs over the moon with this legislation
Article content
A short while ago, a story appeared on my news feed with the headline, “Canada considers adding moon crimes to its criminal code.”
Advertisement 2
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
JIGGENS: Canadian MPs over the moon with this legislation Back to video
My immediate thought was, don’t we already have a law about this? Isn’t it called “indecent exposure?” You drop your drawers, flash someone your buttocks, and you’re arrested for mooning.
Then I read the story, and it wasn’t about mooning at all. It was about the development of laws against crimes that might be committed on the moon. I thought, this is even more bizarre than mooning.
What type of crimes could possibly take place on the moon? Breaking and entering? Armed robbery? Grand theft spaceship?
Surely our lawmakers must have better things to do than come up with legislation to allow legal action against crimes committed on the moon or elsewhere in space. I had to re-read the story a few times to makes sure this wasn’t some late April Fool’s joke. It was all on the level, however. Apparently, Canada’s presence in space is supposed to increase in the years ahead, and this law is designed to make sure our astronauts keep their noses clean when they’re no longer on the planet.
As far as I know, no laws have ever been broken in space since man’s first excursion beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. None of the moon landings has ever involved a crime. Nor have any of the shuttle missions or International Space Station deployments. I guess there will always to be a first time, and our lawmakers wish to prepare for that inevitable day.
Perhaps a decade from now we might hear:
“911… what is your emergency?”
“I’m calling from the moon. Our team leader has been kidnapped by another crew member, and they’re holed up in a crater not far from here.”
Advertisement 3
Article content
Moments later, another space vessel with alternately flashing red and blue lights is launched, speeding its way to the moon. After hours of tense negotiations, the cosmic police apprehend the kidnapper who must answer to his crime back on earth.
It’s a good thing we came up with this moon law in 2022 or these types of crimes might go unpunished. I’m sure that’s what all Canadians were thinking when they first read this story. Right!
The proposed space law has already passed first reading in the House of Commons.
I wonder what the penalty to an astronaut would be if he chose to moon someone while on the moon. Besides an extremely frostbitten derriere, that is.