A short while ago, a story appeared on my news feed with the headline, “Canada considers adding moon crimes to its criminal code.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or JIGGENS: Canadian MPs over the moon with this legislation Back to video

My immediate thought was, don’t we already have a law about this? Isn’t it called “indecent exposure?” You drop your drawers, flash someone your buttocks, and you’re arrested for mooning.

Then I read the story, and it wasn’t about mooning at all. It was about the development of laws against crimes that might be committed on the moon. I thought, this is even more bizarre than mooning.

What type of crimes could possibly take place on the moon? Breaking and entering? Armed robbery? Grand theft spaceship?

Surely our lawmakers must have better things to do than come up with legislation to allow legal action against crimes committed on the moon or elsewhere in space. I had to re-read the story a few times to makes sure this wasn’t some late April Fool’s joke. It was all on the level, however. Apparently, Canada’s presence in space is supposed to increase in the years ahead, and this law is designed to make sure our astronauts keep their noses clean when they’re no longer on the planet.

As far as I know, no laws have ever been broken in space since man’s first excursion beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. None of the moon landings has ever involved a crime. Nor have any of the shuttle missions or International Space Station deployments. I guess there will always to be a first time, and our lawmakers wish to prepare for that inevitable day.

Perhaps a decade from now we might hear:

“911… what is your emergency?”

“I’m calling from the moon. Our team leader has been kidnapped by another crew member, and they’re holed up in a crater not far from here.”