Is it hot chocolate weather yet?

We all knew it wouldn’t last. Those nice warm, summery days of November were only a small consolation prize for the Snowbirds. We should all be glad we missed the start of a true Canadian winter where cold and snow starts in October. Don’t know if it was climate change or a heavenly reprieve but we will take it.

COVID seems to have brought out unusual behaviours in a lot of people. Well, it could be COVID, climate change, heavenly inspiration or we just have more time on my hands.

A couple weeks ago, once the leaves were taken care of, I decided to put up some Christmas decorations. I usually wait until at least mid-December but this year it seemed like the right time to start. Didn’t do anything drive-by worthy but the few things I have done so far give a very warm, cozy ambiance inside.

I know it seems like two years but it’s only been nine months of turmoil. Right now, with the dark winter season settling in I think we need some joy and hope for a brighter New Year. Nothing inspires delight, thoughtfulness and good will better than the glow, the spirit of Christmas. Since I am not going to do a drive around to be inspired I thought I would put up some of my own.

This year’s holiday season will be really hard. How do we gather? Do we gather? How do we shop? Should we plan a meal or settle for a Zoom visit? It just seems inconceivable not to be spending time with those we love over the Christmas season. It’s already been so long since some of us were able to wrap our arms around them to show how much we love them.

This will not last forever so we need to adjust our thought process and develop, if not satisfying, at least acceptable alternatives to what we considered normal. We have more time to get to know ourselves and connect with those around us so we should take a hard look at how our lives have changed and which of those changes have been positive. It will be different for everyone but we all have realized some of what we had to give up or eliminate has exposed what truly makes our lives meaningful and joyful.

Maybe a simplified, less hectic, less cluttered, more intimate fete is just what we need to rethink and refocus on what is most important in our lives.

twocentsworth40@gmail.com