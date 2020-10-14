Helping families in need

Happy Thanksgiving! Did your family gather around the table with a spot for the laptop/tablet that had the kids or Grandma and Grandpa eating their meals at the same time 100 km away? It is amazing how we can be apart, yet still be together.

We have so much to be thankful for!

Many of you have been generous at your food bank, or have given funds to help your church families, the Salvation Army or other programs.

Wonderful, but sometimes do you want to do something more?

During the summer, adults taking aquafit at the Tillsonburg Lake Lisgar Water Park realized there were kids in town that could not afford the $3 fee to cool off in the pool. They really wanted to do something during COVID to help, but how? They went to agencies that know those in need and were already working with them. Because children were the focus, and the Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank has a special program for kids in need, pool passes were distributed there.

They still had donations left over after the end of summer, so another treat during tough times was needed – someplace organized and safe.

Bowling or the movies would be fun, but not yet available. So, back to the Town to find out what they have to help families in need.

The Town of Tillsonburg’s Recreation, Culture & Parks Department provides a Fee Assisted Recreation Experiences (FARE) subsidy program! Who knew? This program is to assist Oxford County residents in financial need, available for admissions and program registration at the Tillsonburg Community Centre. To qualify, your total household income needs to be below the Stats Canada low-income cutoff. Proof of financial status must be provided. If you meet the requirements you can then apply for up to $150 per year to programs of your choice. These are not only for kids, but also adults. Not to worry, your family’s privacy is protected, as is your health with COVID safety rules in place.

I was thrilled to see the list of programs available! Dance, gymnastics, creative writing, ultimate sports, home alone and babysitting courses, active learn preschool (parents and tots attend together), swimming lessons (all levels), community swims, aquafit, mom and me (wee babies) aquafit, and fitness classes which include yoga, boot camp, group fitness, blast classes, and the health club.

If you know anyone who might be able to take advantage of the program make sure they check out the F.A.R.E. Financial Assistance Program at tillsonburg.ca or call 519-688-9011 for more information.

If you wish to help a child or adult this way, call or make an appointment to learn more. Andrea would be happy to help you!