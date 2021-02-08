Healing connection with animals

Article content

So often in my life, when missing my kids at university, I have cuddled up with my dogs and thought, “gosh I am so grateful for them.”

We have all heard the term that “dog is a man’s best friend.” Their unconditional love and loyalty are a deep connection beyond words but communication transferred with looks, licks and body language. Certainly, cat lovers out there would say the same.

But loving and healing connections are certainly not limited to house pets.

Mid-2019, a local family went to horse auction. They weren’t looking to bring any home but attended to support a friend, give a little love to the horses and pray for the ones they can’t help. “It’s never easy,” said Gillian Bowery Parkhill.

Something drew her daughter Brenna to the pens that day. Brenna put out her hand and a chestnut mare had come forward and placed her head in Brenna’s hand. Gillian reminded her daughter, they were not there to get a horse. Especially this thoroughbred chestnut. They have a bad reputation for being moody and challenging, shared Gillian. Reading her blurry lip tattoo, it was determined she was 22 years old and they felt that she certainly looked it. Swollen legs, scalped forehead, a cut on the top of her head bleeding down her face. She was a mess.