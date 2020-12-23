Focus on what you can do

Article content

What does Christmas mean to you? Well, we will all find out this year what is important.

Will it be ‘not being with family?’ Not having enough money to spend on gifts? Starting new traditions, perhaps a simpler feast on the table? Sharing some of your bounty with others that can’t provide any? Taking food to the park where the homeless people are trying to survive?

This Christmas reminds me of years gone by when my brother and I, who had been raised on making our gifts, cut up the dish soap container so the top sat upside down in the bottom. We painted them up pretty so you could put them on the counter with pan scrubber and SOS pad in them.

After working a few years I went back to college and had no money for presents… so I bought a simple set of kids’ water colour paints and a book of paper to paint on and gave everyone a truly terrible painting. (I had never even taken art in school). But I was actually quite proud of those presents as I put my heart and soul into trying to paint something that family and friends might like. Most of them figured out what I had tried to paint. Amazingly, the lack of money gave me the gift of painting. I enjoyed it and still paint today.