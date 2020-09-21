Five fun ways to celebrate autumn equinox

The autumnal equinox or fall equinox arrived on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere. The word equinox comes from Latin aequus, meaning equal, and nox, night.

On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in length.

The sun crosses what we call the “celestial equator,” the imaginary extension of Earth’s equator, marking the autumnal equinox.

It is the meeting of the last days of the summer’s warmth and fall’s initial chilliness. The sun begins to rise later and nightfall comes sooner.

But how can this impact our lives, other than the amount of daylight?

This special meeting of summer and fall is often seen as a mystery. Although it is a vital part of the enlightenment and growth process for all of us, this equinox shift is often glossed over and many people ignore its importance. However, there is evidence that awareness and observance of this annual event was celebrated by our ancient ancestors.

After the autumn equinox, as the nights become longer than days, bringing us into a period of more darkness, we can harness this time to respect and appreciate the darkness because it is also necessary for our growth.

Here are five fun ways you can celebrate the autumn equinox.

Gratitude list: The equinox is a time to celebrate harvest and bountifulness. Start a gratitude journal, making lists of all that you are thankful for, as a way of reaping your inner harvest.

Restore and release: Restore balance by doing a fall deep cleaning. Get rid of anything that you no longer need to make space for the new season.

Initiate something new: Equinoxes are a great time to let go of the old and begin anew. As the temperatures begin to cool and people begin to spend more time indoors it is a great time to begin a new project, hobby or online class.

Fall Food: Using autumn harvest, prepare a meal or do some meal prep using local seasonal ingredients like squash soup, pumpkin muffins etc.

Mindfulness in action: Mediate, yoga, outdoor walks all can create inner balance with mindful mindset. It is a great time to evaluate and set up a routine that is mindfully moving for you.

(Happy Healthy YOU is a wellness column by Kelly Spencer: author, life coach, mindfulness specialist, speaker and life enthusiast.)

