Federal farm risk management improvements look likely

Farmers can expect improvements to Canada’s business risk management (BRM) programs for agriculture if the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-food has its way.

On Nov. 17, the 12-member committee headed by Liberal Pat Finnigan, a life-long greenhouse grower in the Miramichi region of New Brunswick, adopted a short, succinct report and 15 recommendations designed to address widespread criticism among farmers about Canada’s BRM programs. The report follows a series of hearings between Feb. 27 and July 8 that quietly gathered evidence from farm representatives and program designers.

Committee recommendations presented to the House of Commons Nov. 20 include, most notably, a return to 2013 levels of loss coverage for Agri-Stability at 85 per cent of historical reference margins – up from the current 70 per cent — for individual participating farm businesses. That and adjustments to address regional and commodity gaps in programs, enhance advance payments, enlarge caps and improve public transparency about program data address complaints that have only grown over the past seven years.

Not only farm representatives but auditors-general in both the Ontario legislature and the Canadian House of Commons have issued pointed critiques, particularly of Agri-Stability. But the need for improved farm supports has also grown in recent years with the hazards of COVID-19 as well as threats to international trading arrangements and unprecedented farm spending by the outgoing administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Although we have yet to hear official responses to the Commons committee’s November report, the subject of business risk management is on the agenda of a two-day virtual meeting of ministers of agriculture that began last week. Postponed twice this year, the meeting is the annual conference of provincial and territorial ministers with the federal minister to coordinate activity under Canada’s agricultural policy framework.

A lengthy statement issued Nov. 20 by the federal government after the first of two planned sessions – the second is set for Nov. 27 — appears to recognize the need for change, although it also highlights the resilience of Canada’s agri-food sector and continuing growth of Canadian agricultural exports. In the statement, federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau described the need for governments to help farmers “address the many challenges they are facing” during what she described as “a tumultuous year.”

Ontario Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman describes 2020 as “a most challenging year for our farmers and for the entire agri-food sector.” He cites “headway” made by the ministers on protections against the threat of African Swine Fever as well as “enhancements on business risk management programming.”

Indeed, Hardeman’s government has anticipated changes to come in national programs, with expansion announced in July of the province’s risk management program. Hardeman topped up the program by $50 million to an annual total of $150 million.

It’s a sign, surely, of where the veteran Hardeman figures all this leads. He’s Doug Ford’s only minister of agriculture, has a deep background in agri-business and two years as agriculture minister under former premier Mike Harris. Hardeman has prepared Ontario policy, surely, for potential expansion of federal farm spending to benefit the province’s farmers.

How all of this plays out finally remains to be seen. Certainly, the past year and reasonable expectations for the future suggest continued turbulence.

It’s also true that the international marketplace for farm commodities has experienced an almost miraculous recovery this autumn despite the atmosphere of continuing uncertainty. None of that changes the need for policy adjustments which seem now underway.