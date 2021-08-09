Farm to Table: Why buying local is so good
Some of my favourites of summer are more fresh and local. Everything tastes extra delicious.
Someone once asked me, why do I advertise at Indigo Lounge Eatery that we buy local and organic? Why is that important?
Part of our mission statement at Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre & Eatery is that we offer products and services that are more sustainable and better for our health. At the Eatery, we purchase much of our food from local, organic farms.
Again, why is local, chemical -free important, when possible?
Not only is the food fresher and more flavourful, it has more nutrients and is better for our bodies! Fresh produce loses nutrients quickly and locally grown food, purchased and eaten soon after harvest is a much better option than eating produce that has been travelling for miles and miles on a ship or truck and then lining the shelves of a big chain supermarket for weeks afterwards.
Also, it allows us to support the businesses of local farms and there is certainly no shortage of fantastic farmers and fresh markets in our area. The more support we give to our community farmers, the more likely their success and therefore our access to delicious, seasonal and local fresh foods.
There is also a huge impact on our environment.
Local farm support decreases the amount of transportation fuel and pollution put out into the world. Buying and supporting local organic farms expands the supply and demand of these crucial farm activities and that decreases the amount of carbon blueprint, toxic chemical use in our land and water systems and increases our health through the digestion of chemical free wholefoods. In turn, this promotes a healthier community and decreased health insurance costs.
There is something very lovely and “Little House on the Prairie” to growing your own garden. Going out to pick some leaves off your kale for a fresh salad is so tasty and fresh. Add a freshly picked tomato and fresh herbs and honestly, it just doesn’t taste any better.
And let’s not forget that if we have any scraps or waste of produce that this can be made for great use for our earth as well!
Oxford County offers the purchasing of green cones composting for compostable waste. These cones work with the sun to absorb solar energy and create heat. Decomposition, already creating its own heat, speeds up even more with the abundant oxygen and warmth. The basket, open to the soil, provides drainage and access for hungry worms, bugs and bacteria. This helps soils hold or sequester carbon dioxide. In addition to emission reductions, composting replenishes and revitalizes exhausted soils by replacing trace minerals and organic material and reduces soil erosion. It is an effective way to reduce greenhouse gases.
Composting also saves water by helping the soil hold moisture and reduce water runoff. It benefits the environment by recycling organic resources while conserving landfill space.
We are surrounded by so many incredible farms and farmers providing healthy and nutritious options for our bodies and mind. Eating less processed and fresher is an excellent way to support our health and happiness but also support our community.
This Friday evening, my business is hosting a FARM to TABLE experience featuring three nearby farms. We will be having Rosemary and Lavender Organic Ribs from Y U Ranch, here in Tillsonburg and Apple Hill Lavender Farm as well as fresh produce from Bre’s Fresh Market. If you would like a reservation for this amazing dining experience, email kelly@indigolounge.ca or call 519-688-1188.
Our farmers deserve our respect and support!