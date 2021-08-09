Farm to Table: Why buying local is so good

Some of my favourites of summer are more fresh and local. Everything tastes extra delicious.

Someone once asked me, why do I advertise at Indigo Lounge Eatery that we buy local and organic? Why is that important?

Part of our mission statement at Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre & Eatery is that we offer products and services that are more sustainable and better for our health. At the Eatery, we purchase much of our food from local, organic farms.

Again, why is local, chemical -free important, when possible?

Not only is the food fresher and more flavourful, it has more nutrients and is better for our bodies! Fresh produce loses nutrients quickly and locally grown food, purchased and eaten soon after harvest is a much better option than eating produce that has been travelling for miles and miles on a ship or truck and then lining the shelves of a big chain supermarket for weeks afterwards.

Also, it allows us to support the businesses of local farms and there is certainly no shortage of fantastic farmers and fresh markets in our area. The more support we give to our community farmers, the more likely their success and therefore our access to delicious, seasonal and local fresh foods.

There is also a huge impact on our environment.

Local farm support decreases the amount of transportation fuel and pollution put out into the world. Buying and supporting local organic farms expands the supply and demand of these crucial farm activities and that decreases the amount of carbon blueprint, toxic chemical use in our land and water systems and increases our health through the digestion of chemical free wholefoods. In turn, this promotes a healthier community and decreased health insurance costs.