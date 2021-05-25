Expand your horizons

Article content

For many years I would be out in the greenhouse pulling plants in the morning and planting in the afternoon.

Wasn’t that long ago really, when working in tobacco was a way of life for many of us. We started when very young compared to when many kids today get to begin their work experience. We didn’t know there was such a thing as a “comfort zone” and didn’t question the directions. Some might call it child abuse these days but I don’t think it hurt us one bit.

I think as time passed some folks just wanted to make life easier for their kids and that came from the heart. They wanted to give them what they thought was going to be a better life than they had. I am sure it did make life easier for their offspring but maybe some kids missed out on a lot of life lessons that would stand them in good stead later in life.

No, I am not going off on another nostalgic tangent. Well, maybe a little. I have noticed, and I am sure many of you have as well, how far out of our comfort zone we have been forced during this pandemic. What we considered normal for years is no longer available to us. We have been forced to seek new ways of doing things from working at home to what we put on our tables. In the process, we have learned a lot about ourselves.