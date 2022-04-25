This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Esperanto on my mind

Article content A few weeks ago, while doom-scrolling on various social media sites while trying to gather information on Russia’s ongoing, brutal, illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, I came across a (relatively positive) news item about a talented reporter who had a remarkable ability to communicate in several languages.

Philip Crowther is an international affiliate correspondent for the Associated Press. While covering the war from Kyiv, a YouTube video showed this most majestic of multilingualists effortlessly provide reports in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Luxembourgish, a language until a few weeks ago I did not know even existed despite the fact I have been in Luxembourg (for a day mind you, but still underlines my overall ignorance in a whole host of areas).

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Esperanto on my mind Back to video Crowther was born in Luxembourg, where French and German are widely spoken, so I’m fairly certain he was taught those languages in school. Somehow he also managed to pick up Spanish and Portuguese and English along the way, which to me seems pretty impressive, almost too impressive. Anyway, after I watched Crowther’s deftness at switching from one language to another to another (and so on and so forth) I felt a little bit discouraged, disappointed in my own glaring lack of linguistic chops.

I speak a grand total of two languages, or perhaps one-and-a-half if I’m being completely honest with myself: I speak English, poorly, and I also speak passable French after having been enrolled in French immersion for a number of years as a child, having lived in a bilingual city (Ottawa) and after having lived in France for a year (to ostensibly study the French language – but as a 25-year-old I also dabbled in other non-educational pursuits such as ‘having a good time all the time’). By all means I should have been a prime candidate to be a strong learner of languages like Crowther. If I may borrow a quote from Marlon Brando as Terry Malloy in On the Waterfront, I coulda been a contender! It very well could have been me speaking the truth to millions around the world in six different languages. Unfortunately as it stands, I’m currently sitting in the living room in my pyjama bottoms, speaking truth to our family’s two cats, who by the way aren’t even remotely interested in listening.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I grew up in a family where both sets of my grandparents did not speak English as their first languages (they spoke Danish and Ukrainian), but sadly I did not really absorb either of those languages when I was a kid (for some reason, I can vividly remember all the Danish curse words my grandmother infrequently used, so I could conceivably work as a sailor in the Danish navy, I suppose). As I mentioned, I studied French as a young man which should have made the transition to learning other Romantic languages (e.g. Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Romanian) much easier, but didn’t really take advantage of that either. In addition to all that I took German class in high school (to the point where I spent three months in Germany as an exchange student in order to learn German … but perfectly in character I ended up ‘having a good time all the time’ instead) and took Russian lessons when I worked in Odessa, to absolutely no avail. For both those languages it was basically in one ear and out the other. Thankfully I have recently found a long-term solution to my language woes: I am planning to learn the language of Esperanto. For those of you not in the know, Esperanto is not the coffee endorsed by George Clooney – it is a completely made-up language dreamed up by one of those genius/maniacs who seemed to be commonplace back in 19th-century Europe. Essentially, Esperanto is a mix of several European languages and phonics put into a blender and then made simple, with easy-to-understand rules and very few exceptions and irregular verbs. It is probably the most utilitarian language there is.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Esperanto was created by a Polish ophthalmologist named Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof, who was a Jewish fellow living in a Polish city (Bialystok) while it was part of the Russian Empire. I might be simplifying this a bit, but when Zamenhof wasn’t making people do the eye chart tests or prescribing contact lenses, in his spare time he developed a universal second language that everyone could pick up easily. As a Jewish fellow in occupied Poland under Russian Empire rule, Zamenhof had seen violence and intolerance up close and personal, so he thought (perhaps naively, but hey it’s worth a try) that if everyone understood one another and spoke the same language, people would come together for a golden age of world peace, love and understanding. Regrettably, Zamenhof’s dream of all Europeans sharing a common language and singing Kumbaya was never realized. In fact, two of the 20th Century’s most bloodthirsty sociopaths – Hitler and Stalin – were absolutely appalled by Esperanto, thinking it was part of some grand conspiracy to control the world and usurp them from power (bloodthirsty sociopaths have always been and will always be paranoid and stupid, much like today’s Putin). Stalin sent Esperanto speakers to the Gulag while Zamenhof’s children were all killed in Hitler’s concentration camps during the Second World War. In spite of its suppression and a later general lack of interest in the language (though William Shatner apparently made a film completely shot in Esperanto during, of course, the Sixties), it never quite died. Today, there are roughly two million (!) people who speak Esperanto despite the language having no national home, and there are Esperanto clubs around the world – including some here in Canada – where pupils get together to converse and have coffee and eat donuts using Zamenhof’s idealistic language. With simple grammar, no irregular past tenses, no irregular plurals, easy pronunciation and a completely phonetic writing system (it looks like it sounds), I may have finally stumbled upon a language that I can master. It’s certainly worth a try – or as we say in Esperanto, indas provi.

Share this article in your social network

Latest National Stories Advertisement 1 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg