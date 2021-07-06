Don’t judge a biker by their patch

It was a hot summer day for our yard sale. The two youngest of our kiddos honed into their entrepreneurial mindset and started small businesses. Daxton, 12, decided to sell chips, Davina, 6, made lemonade. The marketing signs were made with a street corner set-up.

A large “gang” of motorcycles drove by. The kids waved and they did a U-turn and came back. Their bikes rumbled towards our house and they parked.

Men and women, clad in leather donning their club patch of a skull wearing a pirate patch, and their club’s name “Bad Bones” written boldly. The kids were excited for business but slightly in awe (and perhaps slightly taken back) by their appearance. The bikers enjoyed a glass of ice-cold lemonade to wet their whistles, while making friendly and fun conversation and tipping the kids very generously. One biker even gave Davina a “bad bones” coin.

They mounted their steel horses and roared away while we all smiled ear to ear, waving good bye. Daxton who has a knack for saying things precisely as they are said, “It’s funny because they look so mean, but they were so nice.”

It was a great lesson to talk with them about the timeless teachings of “don’t judge a book by its cover.”

I reached out online to the club’s founder and president, Moe Weso, as well as the Tri-county chapter president, Brad Geil. I could tell this “bike gang” was different but had no idea until I spoke with them.

Moe founded the club in 2016. He had been a part of other riding clubs, but wanted to start one that had a family focus full of values and principles. They have yearly dues and the money goes to building better bonds and connection with each other, their children and grandchildren through celebratory barbecues, holiday dinners and weekly rides.