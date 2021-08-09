Distractions at the Olympics
Might dye my hair flaming magenta, radiant lime green, fluorescent orange or all three.
At one time there was a somewhat scandalous undertone to being a bleached blonde. Today purple, turquoise, pink, or any other colour you like is not only available but acceptable and encouraged for females and males. The Olympic athletes are obviously in full support. It’s a veritable kaleidoscope which can be very distracting depending on the event.
Or how about shaving your head? I have to admit over the past couple years that thought crossed my mind many times as I tried to cope with my COVID do. It’s just too late to have long hair and way too much work. I did cut the front a couple times, just to keep it out of my eyes and thankfully, the stylist was able to incorporate my second-rate attempt last week. Gladly, I can again put away my barrettes and clips.
Do you ever question the new sports the International Olympic Committee deems to be acceptable? I wonder why some events have been eliminated and some questionable ones added.
Apparently, at some point the IOC capped the number of sports at 28 and makes its determination based on participation worldwide. To be included the sport must be practiced in 75 countries across four continents. They can and have over the years added, eliminated and reinstated a variety of sports including baseball/softball, tennis, rugby and wrestling.
It is quite understandable why some sports have been dropped completely like croquet, cricket, angling, cannon shooting, kite flying, ballooning, fire-fighting and pigeon racing. What’s curious is why lacrosse is not in the line-up while recreational, park and street activities are included like skateboarding, three on three basketball, rock wall climbing, golf, surfing and beach volleyball. I guess all sports were, at one time, considered just playing games for fun.
My Girl Guide training taught me to treat our flag with dignity and reverence. Each participant should be wearing a small, respectful flag patch on their outfit. I also understand the need for the winners in each sport to wrap themselves in their flag so everyone knows to which country the honours are to be extended as they parade for the cameras. But I have a real hard time accepting laying or dragging the flag on the ground.
Worse yet is costumes, uniforms, etc. being made out of the flag. It is completely disrespectful to use the flag as home décor or fashion. Unlike being allowed or directed as to what you wear to compete, whether shorts and T-shirts, sparkly leotards or skimpy bikinis, the decision to wear the flag of your country should never be acceptable.
After watching Olympic track and field I have adjusted my opinion on suitable Olympic athletic wear to include the men. I suggest the IOC and the NOCs might want to rethink the approved fashion standards, to eliminate the distraction of an athlete’s physical attributes away from the athletic accomplishments.
Or maybe they could all compete naked like in the original Olympics.
