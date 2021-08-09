Distractions at the Olympics

Article content

At one time there was a somewhat scandalous undertone to being a bleached blonde. Today purple, turquoise, pink, or any other colour you like is not only available but acceptable and encouraged for females and males. The Olympic athletes are obviously in full support. It’s a veritable kaleidoscope which can be very distracting depending on the event.

Or how about shaving your head? I have to admit over the past couple years that thought crossed my mind many times as I tried to cope with my COVID do. It’s just too late to have long hair and way too much work. I did cut the front a couple times, just to keep it out of my eyes and thankfully, the stylist was able to incorporate my second-rate attempt last week. Gladly, I can again put away my barrettes and clips.

Do you ever question the new sports the International Olympic Committee deems to be acceptable? I wonder why some events have been eliminated and some questionable ones added.

Apparently, at some point the IOC capped the number of sports at 28 and makes its determination based on participation worldwide. To be included the sport must be practiced in 75 countries across four continents. They can and have over the years added, eliminated and reinstated a variety of sports including baseball/softball, tennis, rugby and wrestling.

It is quite understandable why some sports have been dropped completely like croquet, cricket, angling, cannon shooting, kite flying, ballooning, fire-fighting and pigeon racing. What’s curious is why lacrosse is not in the line-up while recreational, park and street activities are included like skateboarding, three on three basketball, rock wall climbing, golf, surfing and beach volleyball. I guess all sports were, at one time, considered just playing games for fun.