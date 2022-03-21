DeJONGHE: Wise, clever observations to make you think

A friend sent me an email titled, Aphorisms. It made me smile, and think, so I decided to share after I looked up the meaning.

Some of you might be wise enough to already know these but might just have forgot or neglected to apply the knowledge.

Aphorism: a short, pointed sentence that expresses a wise or clever observation; wisdom.

The nicest thing about the future is that it always starts tomorrow.

Money will buy a fine dog, but only kindness will make him wag his tail.

If you don’t have a sense of humour, you likely don’t have any sense at all.

Seat belts are not as confining as wheelchairs. (Speeders take heed.)

A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you’re in deep water.

How come it takes so little time for a child who is afraid of the dark to become a teenager who wants to stay out all night?

Business conventions are important because they demonstrate how many people a company can operate without.

Why is it that at class reunions you feel younger than everyone else looks?

Stroke a cat and you will have a permanent job.

No one has more driving ambition than the teenage boy who wants to buy a car.

There are no new sins; the old ones just get more publicity.

There are worse things than getting a wrong number call at 4 a.m. For example, it could be the right number. (So true.)

No one ever says, “It’s only a game” when their team is winning.

I’ve reached the age where happy hour is a nap. (Haven’t got there yet.)

Be careful about reading the fine print; there’s no way you will like it.

The trouble with bucket seats is that not everybody has the same size bucket. (Especially bundled up for winter.)