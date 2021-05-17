DeJONGHE: Who thinks any of this was okay?
Article content
If you’re going to protest anything you need to collect as many like-minded folks as possible and make as much noise as you can to attract attention to your cause.
A while back a travelling protest of many cars, pick-ups, heavy farm equipment, huge trucks and trailers, motorcycles, ATVs, etc., trekked from Tillsonburg through Springford and Otterville to Norwich. Whether you agree with their position or not, these folks have every right to protest loudly. It’s too bad some unruly, obnoxious and uncouth participants incited anger toward the protest drawing all the attention away from that cause.
DeJONGHE: Who thinks any of this was okay? Back to video
According to the signage on the vehicles these folks were protesting the lockdown. Some were against vaccines and masks. Some wanted to save teens (from what I am not sure), and I think some just joined in for the hell of it.
I get it, I really do. I don’t want any more lockdowns, either. I do wear a mask and I have already been vaccinated because I don’t want to get sick or make anyone else sick. I want all people, teens included, to be protected. I want the pandemic to be over, schools, stores and businesses open and everyone back to work.
Advertisement
Article content
A week ago I talked about brilliant minds and how we owe much of the good things in our world to them. I speculate now about how some folks make the choice to behave in such a manner as to dishonour and humiliate a valid demonstration.
Needless to say no one followed health board guidelines but during this protest I also saw three and four-year-old children, who should be in car seats, standing up on car and truck seats hanging out the windows. I saw older children sitting on the window ledges – that bears repeating – sitting on the window ledges of cars and trucks. I saw teenagers on the roofs of some vehicles. I saw adults driving, talking on a cell phone, no seatbelts, honking their horns, several children bounding around the inside the vehicles, squealing their tires, roaring engines, yelling out windows and waving signs. There were many first-hand reports of folks openly drinking, relieving themselves on other people’s property, threatening and tormenting bystanders, disregarding traffic laws. The profanity written on signs and being spewed at non-participants showed a complete lack of social sophistication.
I have to ask what kind of mind thinks any of this was OK? Do these supposedly intelligent adults think their rights justify breaking the law, being obscene, terrorizing neighbourhoods, disrupting the peace, bullying, intimidating and, potentially, spreading disease? Are their personal beliefs more important than the safety, health or lives of others including their own children? You have to wonder how people so passionate about rights and freedoms could so ruthlessly disrespect and disregard the rights and freedoms of the rest of us. In my opinion the integrity, the possibility of sympathy or understanding for their cause, was lost replaced by hostility and resentment because of the actions and behaviour of the odious disrupters.
I give credit where credit is due. A reliable source told me the community centre grounds were cleaned up by protest participants and there was no damage done.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com