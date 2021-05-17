DeJONGHE: Who thinks any of this was okay?

Article content

If you’re going to protest anything you need to collect as many like-minded folks as possible and make as much noise as you can to attract attention to your cause.

A while back a travelling protest of many cars, pick-ups, heavy farm equipment, huge trucks and trailers, motorcycles, ATVs, etc., trekked from Tillsonburg through Springford and Otterville to Norwich. Whether you agree with their position or not, these folks have every right to protest loudly. It’s too bad some unruly, obnoxious and uncouth participants incited anger toward the protest drawing all the attention away from that cause.

According to the signage on the vehicles these folks were protesting the lockdown. Some were against vaccines and masks. Some wanted to save teens (from what I am not sure), and I think some just joined in for the hell of it.

I get it, I really do. I don’t want any more lockdowns, either. I do wear a mask and I have already been vaccinated because I don’t want to get sick or make anyone else sick. I want all people, teens included, to be protected. I want the pandemic to be over, schools, stores and businesses open and everyone back to work.