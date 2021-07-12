To those younger, I am considered old and some days I certainly feel that way even though my brain has not conceded the point. To those much older, I am just a kid. To those in the middle, well, I am just like you.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Morgan has told me many times how out of touch I am with today’s societal norms.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. DeJONGHE: What will you do? Back to video

“Maybe it was like that in your day but times have changed,” he has often said.

I don’t believe things have changed as much as people like to think. We display today’s acceptable behaviours but when tested most of us retreat to ingrained views. Thankfully, most of us do not act or react violently on impulse and emotion but there are always those who go to the extreme.

The surge of brutal anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, anti-Asian sentiments and racism in all its forms is not new. Although the manic kind of vile hatred, based in fear and ignorance, is from time to time suppressed, it re-emerges whenever people feel threatened, helpless, vulnerable. We need someone to blame and anyone not like us becomes the target. I know this to be true but do not understand the logic or mentality behind it.

A very small segment of our society finds it appropriate to kick a little, old Asian woman in the head because there is a global virus.

Some think it’s OK to shoot up a school or workplace, burn down a church or blow up a building, threaten and harass strangers on the street and purposefully drive into a crowd because they feel offended. This gets a lot of attention.

For most of us it has never crosses our minds to tell anyone they are ugly and fat, spray paint offensive, derogatory graffiti on buildings, steal flags/cut down flag poles, throw fireworks at property or people, steal a car, rob a bank, sell drugs, walk off with someone’s Christmas lights, drive at high speed through a town. It does make the news.