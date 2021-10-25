DeJONGHE: What if someone has a serious illness?

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Recently, had a doctor’s appointment, which was made many months ago. I didn’t have a medical need at the time but I agreed since I hadn’t seen her in a very, very long time. I don’t do regular check-ups, usually only going when there is something wrong and I usually wait too long before calling often suffering much more than I need to. I have never taken all the preventative shots much to the vexation of my doctor, but I did take a shingles shot several years ago after seeing people suffer with severe symptoms. The doctor has given up on trying to talk me into them.

Now COVID was a horse of a different colour and I got the vaccine as soon as it became available for me and will take the booster when it’s my turn. I guess the threat of brutal pain, raw sores, ventilators and death seem to inspire me more than the doctor’s coaxing.

I developed an eye infection a few weeks back. I self-diagnosed an allergic reaction to cleaning eaves troughs, raking and packing totes of wet, slightly rotted and likely moldy leaves. I began Mayo Clinic recommendations – extreme hygiene constantly, warm compresses many times a day, ibuprofen for discomfort, which I limited to morning and night for a couple days and Polysporin drops, Joan brought me.

Knowing I was likely contagious I stayed inside and cancelled all my activities including a garden visit at Mae’s, yard work and porch visit with my sister and, most heartbreaking, the Moose Meat Tillsonburg News reunion and time capsule reveal.