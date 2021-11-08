DeJONGHE: Welcome back to Otterville
We are all ready, eager and willing to get back to some sort of familiar living.
For what seems an eternity, visiting, going out for lunch, seeing a movie, attending church, gathering with friends, travelling are all activities that have been severely limited. We just want to feel normal even if we have to wear a mask and yell at each other from six feet away.
Slowly, the world is opening up. Some of the more harsh restrictions are being lifted and we are easing back into doing the things that have been forbidden for a long time. We are enjoying family and friends within arms’ reach, reconnecting at work, eating out a bit more, shopping and hoping, thinking and planning for a huge celebration at Christmas. There is a definite change of attitude in the world around us.
Just in time to get you started doing something fun and to help with the Christmas shopping, Welcome Back to Otterville studio tour will again open to greet visitors this year. Studios will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. I know there will be lots of folks wanting to get out and enjoy a day of relaxed browsing at the various studios and shops. It’s always a great weekend.
The tour is smaller this year giving everyone a bit more time to leisurely enjoy the lovely art, to visit with and get to know the artists.
Watercolour artist Sue Goossens will have on display a collection of her uniquely styled landscapes, architecture paintings and floral works on paper and canvas.
Marlene Long will be showing her oil paintings featuring landscapes and other subjects.
Shirley Hokke, motivated by ancient writings, has an inventive approach exploring various materials in her works of art.
Sean Kilbourne creates exquisite purposeful art in various woods and steel.
Lianne Todd highlights her watercolour paintings and digital fractals which reveal nature’s designs in its exceptional complexity.
Trudy Verberne will be showing from her own home studio this year. She has a large and unique selection of beautiful handmade cards for all occasions, scrubbie/dishcloth combos and toques of all sizes and colours. She will take orders to personalize any of her creations.
On Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Annette Lilley will open her shop, Rooted In Floral, a unique gift shop inspired by nature, filled with locally handcrafted dried and silk florals, gemstone jewelry, stained glass, natural skincare products, vintage items and much more.
I will not be on the tour this year but hope to participate again as soon as I feel more secure in opening my home to visitors.
Look for the yellow flags outside each studio, enjoy the beauty of the day, the season and the creativity to be found in Otterville. Masks are required.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com