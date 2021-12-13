DeJONGHE: We should limit our Christmas celebrations to small groups

Article content

We have no idea what Christmas will bring this year. It might to be somewhat improved from last year but we still have to be careful and take necessary precautions. It all depends on how we accept our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe.

We probably should not yet plan for a full family gathering but limit our Christmas celebrations to small groups. Smaller dinners, hosted by different folks, are easier to handle and you get to have a number of gatherings spread over time instead of one big, overwhelming, exhausting event.

I think it’s a better way since you can actually visit and spend time with each person you care about. You also have a built in excuse to not invite anyone you really would rather not see.

Many have the tree up and decorated. Menus are planned. Most of the shopping may be done awaiting wrapping. Baking is stashed in the freezer. I have as much decorating and baking done as I will do. I will be staying safe and limiting the number of people I socialize with again this year. I know those who love me will love me regardless of whether I feed them or not or whether I join their fete.

I have completed most of my shopping and I know family will be just delighted with their gift this year. It was accidental but I am sure they will be appreciative.

With every silver lining there must be a cloud. I know that’s backwards but it works here. I discovered, out of pandemic necessity, the joys of online shopping and delivery services and I eventually got confident in my ability. I got comfortable and relaxed with the process. I stopped reading everything carefully and being cautious as to what button to hit when putting in my order. Much of what I accidentally ordered will eventually get used up, like 75 rolls of toilet paper and 42 rolls of paper towels.