Be glad you are not a bird because many species like finches, gulls, jays and crows regurgitate food to feed their offspring. You have to be a parrot to appreciate regurgitating food as courtship.

DeJONGHE: We need more imagination

Some regurgitated fashion trends have had minimal success but for the most part styles fail because they are uncomfortable and ugly. Think pants – bell bottoms, hip huggers, palazzo pants, skinny jeans, leggings and everything in between. Lengths went from dragging on the ground to butt cheeks exposed. There has been a plethora of reincarnations of bottom covering apparel, many of them not flattering on anyone.

These days we are into regurgitating movies and TV shows. Classics are being remade with today’s young actors or into live musicals. There is even a TV program using the original actors as grown up versions of themselves. I don’t think any of it works.

No disrespect and it might just be an age thing but I think few of today’s actors are equal to the task of the original stars. No one but Julie Andrews could be Maria in The Sound of Music. You could never replace Brando as Don Corleone or Steve McQueen as Hilt or Bullit. Can you imagine anyone other than Geena and Susan as Thelma and Louise? Who today has the chemistry of a Hepburn and Tracy or Bogart and Bacall?

What might be fun would be to see those great old classics done in the computer animated style of The Lion King or Mulan using animals. All human plots can be found in nature from forbidden love, gang and ethnic rivalries, thieves and protectors, deadly chases, epic fight scenes, even sex and violence. What would happen if a shy Dik-dik fell in love with the very stylish Blue Duiker, a lonely spider monkey becomes smitten with a flashy squirrel monkey or maybe a timid Black Tip shark is attracted to a Whitetip Reef shark? There would dancing, singing and fighting because their family units would do whatever to break them up. Instead of West Side Story we have East Side Desert Story, Open Ocean Story, or The Serengeti Story.