DeJONGHE: We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel
I am getting tired of my own cooking.
It would be so nice to go out for a meal, pick up pizza or chicken, order in Chinese. Although I am a good and adventurous cook, things are becoming rather uninspired. I have depleted my repertoire of creative recipes and, although I haven’t resorted to making sour dough bread, I have embarked on testing new things.
On our LaSalette farm, we grew a wide variety of vegetables, raised pigs and cattle. We ate everything grown and raised including organ meats, all of which I still enjoy.
My grandparents had fruit trees – apple, plum, pear, cherry, peach – as well as sheep and chickens on their little plot of land in Norwich. Bananas, grapefruit and oranges were treats. Everything not eaten was canned or frozen for winter so nothing was ever wasted. Grampa even made homebrew.
Back then we never even heard of fennel. I hadn’t tried it because I just couldn’t imagine anything but licorice tasting like licorice. I bought a bulb and it sat in the fridge while I researched ideas. I braised it with lemon and chicken, fried it with orange and sausage, roasted it with onions and chops. I discovered it doesn’t taste like licorice, so that was a good, but it didn’t taste like anything so didn’t add to any dish.
I did enjoy a salad of thinly sliced fennel, onions, a few grape tomatoes with a vinaigrette of olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey and a shake of various dried herbs. Add boiled eggs and it will make a great summer lunch so I will keep it on the list.
After tasting various versions of guacamole I decided I didn’t like avocado but thought there may be ways to eat it other than someone’s idea of a great dip. I tried it in a salad, with eggs and toast, with tomatoes, onions and vinaigrette. I discovered why people prefer to add a ton of garlic – it has no taste. I determined its only purpose is to add a smooth, creamy texture.
On the list are artichoke, taro and kumara but must do some more research.
I am happy restrictions are being lifted but I am not ready to accept all is safe enough to throw away my mask or begin hugging folks. I will wait, continuing all protocols, until I see a marked decrease in cases. I am afraid we will see a rise before we see a decline and I am not willing to take a chance at getting sick after more than two years of safety procedures. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel but I think we have to go slowly. I am optimistic so am making plans to do more of what I want to do this summer. In the meantime I am eager to resume porch and garden visits.
