DeJONGHE: We all need a giggle

Life is not always easy or much fun.

We get so wrapped up in making a living, take care of those we love, keeping things clean and neat, making sure everyone is OK, we often forget to take time to relax, laugh, sing, dance or even to simply have a giggle.

So, I am here to help by sharing some giggle-worthy questions someone sent me.

Why doesn’t Tarzan have a beard when he lives in the jungle without a razor?

Why do we press harder on a remote control when we know the batteries are dead?

Why do banks charge a fee on ‘insufficient funds’ when they know there is not enough?

Why do Kamikaze pilots wear helmets?

Why does someone believe you when you say there are four billion stars, but check when you say the paint is wet?

Whose idea was it to put an ‘S’ in the word ‘lisp’?

What is the speed of darkness?

Why is it that people say they ‘slept like a baby’ when babies wake up every two hours?

If the temperature is zero outside today and it’s going to be twice as cold tomorrow, how cold will it be?

Do married people live longer than single ones or does it only seem longer?

How is it that we put man on the moon before we figured out it would be a good idea to put wheels on luggage?

Did you ever stop and wonder who was the first person to look at a cow and say, ‘I think I’ll squeeze these pink dangly things here and drink whatever comes out?’

Who was the first person to say, ‘See that chicken there … I’m gonna eat the next thing that comes outta its bum.’

Why is there a light in the fridge and not in the freezer?

Why do people point to their wrist when asking for the time, but don’t point to their bum when they ask where the bathroom is?