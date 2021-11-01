So, did everyone watch the swearing in of the federal government’s cabinet on Oct. 26?

It was the first time I watched the whole thing. I hit on it by accident as I sat down for a coffee that morning. It was wet, dreary and cold outside and I didn’t want to hear about the movie set shooting, fires, flooding or COVID for at least a few minutes.

DeJONGHE: Unveiling the new federal cabinet

The commentators were good at giving a brief outline of each portfolio and their take on the new ministers as they came forward and swore in both English and French. There were several new ministries developed which directly reflect the times we are in and the issues facing all Canadians.

Just what are intergovernmental affairs? Sounds kinky to me. And what does the minister of procurement do? I will have to do further research.

It might be a wise move to put a woman, Anita Anand, who has a law background rather than a military background, in position of national defence to deal with sexual misconduct allegations in our military.

I am ashamed to admit I didn’t recognize very many names. I knew Marc Garneau, one of our well-known astronauts. He has had a bit of an up and down political career. His demotion was notable and the analysts commented he wasn’t a good communicator, avoided answering questions and implied he didn’t play well with others. I did know and liked Seamus O’Regan and Marci Ien during their time on Canada AM many years ago but have not really followed their political careers.

We have a varied and diverse cabinet: 18 women, 19 men, eight persons of colour, one Metis, and three LGBTQ+ members. It is sad we still need to display, declare and delineate how diverse we are. Shouldn’t we be at a stage to not even notice by now?