A while back I discovered a roofing sign stuck in my front yard. You know the kind with the arrow pointing skyward.

Since I haven’t had any roofing done I assumed it belonged on someone else’s yard but had been picked up by a pedestrian and plunked in my yard. I would think since money was paid to have this sign printed the company would like it back.

DeJONGHE: To each his own

A few days later I found another sign stuck in my front yard. This was a sign for Chaz, who graduated from Delhi District Secondary School, the class of 2021. I again assumed it was picked up by someone and deposited in my yard. Congratulations to Chaz on his/her accomplishment. I don’t know Chaz but assume he/she or parents might like the sign as a memento.

Considering neither sign was bent, broken, ripped up or thrown into the creek at the bottom of the hill, I choose to believe the wind blew them down the street to the sidewalk or road in front of my house where some thoughtful person rescued them and plunged them into the dirt in my yard for safe keeping. If you would like your sign please email the address on the bottom of the column to arrange pick up.

I very much enjoyed Carl Hnatyshyn’s column, “Fries with mayonnaise? Qui, merci.” Have never been to France so enjoyed hearing his experience.

I never had the opportunity to do a lot of travelling. Spent some time in Alberta and Manitoba a while back. Been to Florida a couple times but I think the farthest I have been is Tijuana, Mexico during a trip to California many years ago. I love seafood so enjoyed visiting all the Atlantic provinces and some of the New England states.