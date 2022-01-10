DeJONGHE: Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it

I am double-vaccinated and boosted and Morgan has had his two shots awaiting booster, so we felt safe enough to spend Christmas Day together.

We sat on opposite sides of the living room and across the table during dinner. There were no hugs but we talked and laughed and ate. He was a little perplexed over the roll of tin foil but once explained he had a good chuckle. My holiday season was filled with special people, love and fun.

People always say there is nothing to watch on TV but I found some gems. I very much enjoyed a series of programs on the life and art of Rembrandt. He didn’t have an easy life, mostly by his own doing, but he was secure in his ability, even during adversity, to create beautiful works of art.

Many would have loved the documentary Once Were Brothers. I had met several of the members years ago so was fascinated by the story of The Band from the early years with Ronnie Hawkins, through the Bob Dylan time, the transition with David Geffen to the final gathering. It was a beautiful story of brotherhood which, due to outside influences, sadly but inevitably broke down.

Winston Churchill’s War was a fascinating account of the Second World War giving me a new perspective. The program, First Ladies, featured the life of Eleanor Roosevelt, who bravely took on the fight, without party approval for the most part, to improve conditions for the poor and for equality for all.

Love to watch Henry Louis Gates Jr. and find all of his Finding Your Roots programs and his documentaries captivating. This one featured what happened after the Civil War. The Reconstruction, from 1865 to 1877, was the attempt to reintegrate the Southern states into the Union and figure out what to do with all those freed slaves. It also was the birth of the KKK and Jim Crow Laws.