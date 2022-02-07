DeJONGHE: The proverbial blanket
It’s like we are having almost a good old-fashioned Canadian winter the past few weeks.
Personally, I prefer to have a consistent cover of snow all winter. I have no desire to spend winter anywhere else other than right here in Canada where I can enjoy every bit of it for free.
Reports have shown decidedly unpleasant weather for all those Snowbirds who paid big bucks to avoid our weather favouring Florida at this time of year. Apparently they are experiencing a rain of frozen geckos, icicles hanging from the oranges and having to wear winter coats and toques for the daily drive around in their golf carts.
Of course, I know it makes a difference if you must go to work or to get kids to school, but for me who doesn’t have to go anywhere, it’s quite lovely.
I do shovel my driveway with the help of Marty and his faithful snow blower. At this point I have not been snowed in and able to do any running I need without issue. With the days of sunshine mixed in among the various snowstorms I think it’s great.
I have been tempted to go out and make snow angels but don’t want to upset the various creatures that use my backyard. I have various trails of different sizes crisscrossing the yard. Some tracks are large and some are barely visible. Some critters have made a one-time pass, while others have made a defined road using the same route for their travels.
The squirrels are fun to watch as they run along the fence and chasing each other through the cedars out back, and I assume they are what have made tracks on the roof of the shed.
A variety of birds hang out in the forsythia bush until they feel safe darting down to pick seeds out of the “architectural interest” I have in the gardens. That’s what I call any perennials I didn’t get cut down.
I have not seen any of the other travellers who cross the yard. Something quite big has made a pass behind the deck, to the garage and on back to the neighbour’s yard. Remington never comes over unless I am outside, so I am hoping it’s another dog. Anything else making those huge footprints is too scary to think about.
I know deer sometimes use this area but they leave much more delicate tracks, I think. I sure hope it’s not coyotes. Do we have bears around here? Humans? Yikes!
What do you suppose would travel back and forth from the shed to the deck making a much-trekked lane? I am thinking it’s my resident possum. I hope he is going under the deck to catch mice or anything else that might be trying to get into my house.
There are patches where you can tell something has just been playing in the snow. Maybe they are making snow angels.
