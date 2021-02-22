DeJONGHE: Spring is coming!

Article content

I love the noticeable change of seasons we have here in Canada.

Even winter can be quite enjoyable. Of course, not having to get up early to scrape ice off the windshield and shovel the driveway for work makes a difference. That was always a miserable thing to have to do in the morning but even then I never really minded the season.

I did a lot of tobogganing and skating on the pond as a kid and did my share of snowmobiling later on. Tried skiing a few times and, had it not been expensive and distant, I would have loved to do much more. Didn’t even know there was such a thing as snowboarding or I am sure I would have tried that, too. Did a day of dogsledding and loved it but it was really hard work and I was already too old and delicate – well, too old – to make it a regular activity.

It’s not about the cold or even the snow. The best part of winter activities was always the adventure, the social aspect and the food. I enjoyed time exploring trails, spending time with people who were friends at the time, eating hot bowls of chili bundled up around a bonfire after a day’s fun.