DeJONGHE: Spring is coming!
I love the noticeable change of seasons we have here in Canada.
Even winter can be quite enjoyable. Of course, not having to get up early to scrape ice off the windshield and shovel the driveway for work makes a difference. That was always a miserable thing to have to do in the morning but even then I never really minded the season.
I did a lot of tobogganing and skating on the pond as a kid and did my share of snowmobiling later on. Tried skiing a few times and, had it not been expensive and distant, I would have loved to do much more. Didn’t even know there was such a thing as snowboarding or I am sure I would have tried that, too. Did a day of dogsledding and loved it but it was really hard work and I was already too old and delicate – well, too old – to make it a regular activity.
It’s not about the cold or even the snow. The best part of winter activities was always the adventure, the social aspect and the food. I enjoyed time exploring trails, spending time with people who were friends at the time, eating hot bowls of chili bundled up around a bonfire after a day’s fun.
I also know most of the memories are much better than the actual event. We tend to filter our recollections. Getting ready to do any winter activity was always a struggle. The layers, the wool, the zippers, the boots, the laces, the helmets, the scarves and gloves, the bulk – it took so much time getting ready one had to wonder if the fun part was worth it. The clean-up, the wet clothes, suits, boots, mitts, etc. hanging all over the house drying, usually for several days, was smelly and irritating.
Regardless of the “good” memories, I have to say snuggled inside, warm and toasty beside the fireplace, watching the snow fall outside is the best part of winter these days. My total involvement with the fluffy white stuff is leisurely shovelling the driveway, and that suits me just fine. Under any circumstances, I would still rather be here, at home, than in some foreign land.
It’s been a year many of us have been isolating, distancing, masking, disinfecting, washing, waiting and staying home. We have learned how to live in the notorious bubble even though most do not understand the bubble concept. If the people in your bubble have contact with people from another bubble who have contact with others from a third bubble, your bubble has increased three times and is no longer considered a bubble. I have kept my bubble really small, with a capacity of one, thanks to winter, which eliminated porch, stoop and garden visits.
Spring is coming and we all love spring. Soon the cold and snow will slowly be banished from our mind replaced with snowdrops, crocuses, mud and taxes.
I have lots of time right now to gather and sort papers, make charts, total columns of numbers, fret, fuss and worry before depositing it all at the accountant. It is safe, in-home, cold-weather work.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com