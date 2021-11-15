DeJONGHE: Remember when?

Article content

It shocks me when I hear people talk about what seems to be normal these days. It hasn’t been centuries since I was a young person. I rallied against oppressive rules and suffocating standards set by the generation before me. I rebelled and rejected what I perceived an attempt to control and dominate me, to obstruct my individuality and independence. Been there, done that.

These days it doesn’t seem to be generational but encompasses all ages. There has been a revolutionary shift in how people think and act and, more astonishingly, what they think is acceptable.

A friend and I were talking about the Astroworld disaster and remembering going to concerts when we were young to see well-known groups and singers of our time. Neither of us remembers seeing such theatrical productions with dancers, costumes, laser lights and pyrotechnics. Usually it was just the performers standing at the microphone, the band, and maybe a few back-up singers on stage. We sang along, screamed, cheered and applauded like crazy kids while trying to maintain some semblance of order. I am sure there were exceptions but for the most part we stayed somewhat within the limits of good taste and the law. At least that is how it looks in my rose-coloured memory.

Seems order, good taste, common sense and legality has gone out the window. It’s just not fashionable these days to follow instructions and behave with even a modicum of decorum or in any sensible, safe way. Out of control, flaunting every level of societal and legal norms is the only way to go.