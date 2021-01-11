DeJONGHE: Pants on fire!

Article content

When Admiral Grace Hopper said, “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than to get permission,” she was referring to the many levels of the military hierarchy one had to get through which, she felt, often hampered getting things done.

Many pretenders and schemers hope this works for them when they do what they want, when they want. I learned a long time ago when someone says they are sorry after an infraction, it means very little. If you know you shouldn’t be doing it. You might be sorry you got caught but not for your wrongdoing. This might not apply to all mishaps but is often also the case for what some folks refer to as a mistake, accident or poor judgment.

It doesn’t matter if it’s simple house or work rules and regulations, promises and vows or legislative laws and orders, we all know right from wrong. Though we have each, at one time or another, failed and needed forgiveness, we should have learned to not repeat the offence. Some do, some don’t ever learn. An apology does not resolve anything. But maybe that’s just me.