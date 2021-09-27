DeJONGHE: Odd or obsessive?
We all have idiosyncrasies, eccentricities, quirks in our nature.
Some prefer a certain side of the bed. There are people who bite their nails, twist a strand of hair, wiggle their toes, eat food in a certain order and many other kinds of peculiar behaviours. In some folks these may be extreme but for most it’s just a thing. I’m sure you have some unusual traits, too.
I guess it becomes a problem when it interferes with a person’s daily activities or keeps them from enjoying life to the fullest. For most of us it doesn’t give pause or even a second thought.
I have a large assortment of clothes pins, big, small, wooden, plastic in a variety of colours. Do you think it’s weird when I hang clothes on the line, I colour match or co-ordinate the clothes pin with the article I am hanging up?
The other day I removed everything from the glove compartment, the console basket and the drawer under the seat in the van. I removed several neatly packed kitbags.
A ziplock bag of serviettes, straws, toothpicks, a roll of paper towels, sewing kit, a box of tissues, a few cardboard and Styrofoam cups.
A bundle of maps, doodle/drawing books, 23 pens and seven pencils, a toy car, two small stuffed animals and a lucky bunny key chain.
A bag containing six pairs of mittens, a zipper pouch of tools, several flashlights, batteries, matches, candles, plastic grocery bags, a few garbage bags and sunglasses. Deep breath.
A make-up case containing upset stomach, pain, cough, sore throat medicine as well as band aids, disinfecting wipes, slings, sore muscle cream, a tensor bandage, toothbrush and paste, a hair brush, a change of underwear and make up. There was also a small container of change in the cupholder.
In the back I had two large totes holding blankets, three survival kits in case I am not alone in an emergency, I guess, a folding shovel, string, emergency signs, candles, rope, a heat kit, thermal cover, etc.
Oh, and a folding chair, two snow scrapers and an umbrella.
In winter I add a duffle bag with several sweaters and pants, a few pairs of extra socks, knit hats and scarves, granola bars, more candles, matches and blankets and a winter coat.
I asked myself why I assembled this cache and decided it is because you just never know what you might need if you get stranded or someone else needs help.
I didn’t know I had quite so many pens but did know about all the rest. Do you think it’s a bit over the top or odd? Is that peculiar or well organized and equipped?
I feel the need to be very well prepared for anything that might happen as I travel – as everyone should be. And thank goodness do not have the same need in the house.
