DeJONGHE: Odd or obsessive?

We all have idiosyncrasies, eccentricities, quirks in our nature.

Some prefer a certain side of the bed. There are people who bite their nails, twist a strand of hair, wiggle their toes, eat food in a certain order and many other kinds of peculiar behaviours. In some folks these may be extreme but for most it’s just a thing. I’m sure you have some unusual traits, too.

I guess it becomes a problem when it interferes with a person’s daily activities or keeps them from enjoying life to the fullest. For most of us it doesn’t give pause or even a second thought.

I have a large assortment of clothes pins, big, small, wooden, plastic in a variety of colours. Do you think it’s weird when I hang clothes on the line, I colour match or co-ordinate the clothes pin with the article I am hanging up?

The other day I removed everything from the glove compartment, the console basket and the drawer under the seat in the van. I removed several neatly packed kitbags.

A ziplock bag of serviettes, straws, toothpicks, a roll of paper towels, sewing kit, a box of tissues, a few cardboard and Styrofoam cups.

A bundle of maps, doodle/drawing books, 23 pens and seven pencils, a toy car, two small stuffed animals and a lucky bunny key chain.

A bag containing six pairs of mittens, a zipper pouch of tools, several flashlights, batteries, matches, candles, plastic grocery bags, a few garbage bags and sunglasses. Deep breath.

A make-up case containing upset stomach, pain, cough, sore throat medicine as well as band aids, disinfecting wipes, slings, sore muscle cream, a tensor bandage, toothbrush and paste, a hair brush, a change of underwear and make up. There was also a small container of change in the cupholder.