Article content This creation, our world and its inhabitants, are truly phenomenal. What our little piece of the universe can do should trigger reverence. We can gaze in wonder at a baby bird hatching, a butterfly escaping its cocoon, a flower slowly opening in front of our eyes. Viewing the aurora borealis or witnessing a volcanic eruption, whales breaching, eagles soaring, wildebeest migrating or even a simple waterfall is awe-inspiring. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. DeJONGHE: Many things cause me to marvel Back to video Although it is within our power to destroy it all, we have absolutely nothing to do with creating all this glory. We really have no cause to celebrate our caretaking duties of nature’s great wonders. We should be amazed it all still works despite our influence and interference. I know there are people who were gifted with unimaginable intelligence or we would not have computers, telephones, skyscrapers, airplanes, medical cures and a whole host of things. I am also very aware I am not one of them. It doesn’t even have to be such a significant accomplishment to put me in awe. Many things cause me to marvel and to question.

Article content Do female tennis players develop calluses on their hip from scrunching the extra tennis ball up under their skorts? (Remember those?) Why can a judge, using their own criteria, decide whether a painting, book, dance, song is good thereby determining the value? Why does everyone accept their evaluation? Who makes the decision on what should be a collectable thereby increasing the price? What kind of mind looked at a waterfall and thought, “We can use this to make hydro?” How many folks got electrocuted before someone figured out how to use and control electricity? I am bewildered by how words and languages were formed. Considering whatever version you endorse regarding how humankind was formed – apes, pond scum, Adam and Eve, etc. – a superior mind, in different parts of the world, took grunts, sounds, hand gestures, noises and created words then decided what each word meant creating language. Someone invented an alphabet so those words could be formed and transcribed. Here are a few more words I recently learned. Onomatopoeia: the formation of a word from a sound associated with what is named; the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound associated with it. Numinous: having strong religious or spiritual quality; indication of suggesting the presence of divinity; appealing to the higher emotions or to the aesthetic sense. Transmogrify: to change or alter greatly often with grotesque or humourous effect; transform in a surprising or magical manner.

Article content Tangentially: in a way that relates only slightly to a matter; peripherally; touching lightly; of little reverence. Socratically: systematic doubt and questioning of another to elicit a clear expression of a truth supposed to be knowable by all rational beings; of or relating to Socrates or his philosophy. Risible: such as to provoke laughter; capable of laughter; arousing laughter. Just want to explain the various shaped spurtles as advertised on TV, although very handy, they are not the original, authentic, hand turned Scottish spurtles of which I spoke. The real ones are not at all good at separating eggs. twocentsworth40@gmail.com

