DeJONGHE: Just do you!

I have said it before but it’s worth revisiting in these days of stress, tension and agitation.

What we do doesn’t have to be monumental, awe-inspiring or even noteworthy. But each of us in our own way can make our world a happier place.

I am encouraged by the numbers reports from our health units regarding the reduction of COVID-19 cases in our area. That’s a really good thing. I just hope we don’t get complacent, too confident or so proud of ourselves that we forget to continue doing what got us here in the first place.

I don’t have to share any information regarding COVID-19 because there is definitely enough being distributed by scientific and medical experts and those who think they are experts. Can’t help you there, but what I can do is wear a mask and stay home.

Neither the prime minister, premier nor even the mayor have called to ask for my opinion on policy, strategy or course of action, therefore I have very little influence on what they do. I expect most of you are in pretty much the same boat. There are plenty of smarter people than me willing to lament and explain how things should be done.