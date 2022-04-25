DeJONGHE: It’s time for a change, start now!

A friend sent me this email and I think there are some good lessons we can all learn.

All each of us really wants out of this life is happiness. We need to understand position, status, money, possessions or other people will never bring us true and lasting happiness.

I asked an older friend what type of changes he is feeling in himself? He sent me the following:

After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children and my friends, I have now started loving myself.

I have realized the world does not rest on my shoulders.

I have stopped bargaining with vegetable and fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to break me, but it might help someone save for their daughter’s school fees.

I leave my waitress a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to her face. She is working much harder for a living than I am.

I stopped telling the elderly that they’ve already told that story many times. The story makes them walk down memory lane and relive their past.

I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.

I give compliments freely and generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient but also for me. A small bit of advice for the recipient of a compliment: never, NEVER turn it down, just say, thank you.

I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality and character speak louder than what you look like.

I walk away from people who don’t value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.