DeJONGHE: It’s time for a change, start now!
Article content
A friend sent me this email and I think there are some good lessons we can all learn.
Advertisement 2
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
DeJONGHE: It’s time for a change, start now! Back to video
All each of us really wants out of this life is happiness. We need to understand position, status, money, possessions or other people will never bring us true and lasting happiness.
I asked an older friend what type of changes he is feeling in himself? He sent me the following:
After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children and my friends, I have now started loving myself.
I have realized the world does not rest on my shoulders.
I have stopped bargaining with vegetable and fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to break me, but it might help someone save for their daughter’s school fees.
I leave my waitress a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to her face. She is working much harder for a living than I am.
I stopped telling the elderly that they’ve already told that story many times. The story makes them walk down memory lane and relive their past.
I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.
I give compliments freely and generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient but also for me. A small bit of advice for the recipient of a compliment: never, NEVER turn it down, just say, thank you.
I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality and character speak louder than what you look like.
I walk away from people who don’t value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.
Advertisement 3
Article content
I am learning not to be embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.
I have learned that it’s better to drop the ego than to break a relationship. My ego will keep me aloof, whereas, with relationships, I will never be alone.
I have learned to live each day as if it were the last. After all, it might be the last.
I am doing what makes me happy. I am responsible for my happiness, and I owe it to myself. Happiness is a choice. You can be happy all the time if you just choose to be!
We often get so enmeshed in making a life we forget to live. We need to find the beauty, joy and humour in all that we do.
We must allow everyone to be who they are and not try to make them who we think they should be. If who they are does not make you better, let them go.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com