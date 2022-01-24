DeJONGHE: It’s all about fairness

Article content

I understand why the Australian tennis officials wanted a high-profile, high-ranking player in the Open, who would bring crowds to the tournament making lots of people lots of money. So maybe they overlooked some of the incongruities on Novak Djokovic’s application and the fact he was out glad-handing with the public after a positive test. He isn’t vaccinated, which is his right, but the law says you must be vaccinated to enter Australia. I, for one, am glad Australia decided to uphold the rules of the country.

Being a huge tennis fan I was looking forward to the Australian Open and seeing all my favourite players, including Novak. I don’t really know him or any of the people on my favourite’s list. I make that determination the same way you do for hockey players, baseball players, race car drivers, singers, actors, politicians, etc. It’s instinctual. We react to the impression they give us by watching them on TV. We determine their character and personality from their behaviour, actions and interviews based on what appeals to us or repels us. We all have different takes of what is endearing or attractive and what is alienating or repulsive.

Some folks will applaud, protect and defend their heroes regardless of what they say or do for reasons I have yet to figure out. Excuses are made for bad behaviour, offensive comments even criminal actions if they have a preferred prominence.

I am a bit more black and white. Rules are rules. Honour and morality beats position and notoriety every time. It’s all about right and wrong and the appropriate consequences derived by each.