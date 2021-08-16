DeJONGHE: It is all about perspective

As much as I enjoy sports I have had enough jumping, running, vaulting, splashing, batting, paddling, swinging, punching, synchronizing, tumbling, shooting, pedaling, climbing, lifting and riding to last me at least three years.

To cleanse my mental palate I have resorted to watching Say Yes To The Dress and reruns of Happy Days.

Have also been watching old black and white movies and you know, they can be very suspenseful, heartbreaking, hilarious or frightening without any offensive language, violence or explicit sexual content. Funny how that works, eh? Today we need to be more “authentic,” which means as lewd, vulgar and sadistic as possible.

I also check in on the COVID pandemic updates. At this point, due to the variants and unvaccinated numbers, I continue to go out among people as little as possible, wear a mask and keep my distance.

Being a hands-on kind of person, I miss the hugs, especially from Morgan, more than many would realize but not to the point of putting myself, Morgan or anyone else at risk.

Weather is also something I track although it’s hard to take the weather updates seriously when they are so often contrary to experience. You would think in this age of enlightened science and technology, the weather reports could be a bit more definitive.

I did take some interest in what was going on in New York with the governor. I do not condone in anyway anything of which the governor is accused nor do I doubt it actually happened. This behaviour has been used consistently all over the world since time began. It is a complicated, many faceted, multi-coloured issue, which is not limited to the environment of the work place but is pervasive in schools, clubs, churches, sports, community organizations, etc.