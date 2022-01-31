DeJONGHE: Is creepiness creeping into the modern world?
Article content
Does age have an effect on our creep-meter?
Advertisement
Article content
It seems I am much more creeped out by things now than I used to be. I am not sure if I just have the time to notice how disturbing things are getting or if age has just increased my perception of what is creepy.
tap here to see other videos from our team.
DeJONGHE: Is creepiness creeping into the modern world? Back to video
Is creepiness naturally creeping into the modern world? Is it like profanity, violence and extreme sexual content, which used to be limited to pornography, but has now migrated into all movies, songs, TV shows and ordinary conversations? Could that have something to do with the increase in assaults and harassment reports?
All major revolutions start out as little creepy vagaries that grow into real scary and dangerous happenings if we don’t challenge them. There are some philosophies that need to dissolve into oblivion like all attitudes of superiority and whitewashing or negating distasteful aspects of our history. The only way we can prevent the repeat of the horrors of our past is to teach the truth. Why are truth and facts allowed to be replaced by opinion and personal judgement?
We are slowly losing the values and principles of innocent until proven guilty, separation of church and state, keeping a promise made, always telling the truth. We no longer believe or accept the theories of cause and effect, action and consequences, right and wrong, kindness, fairness, acceptance, accountability, tolerance. It seems acceptable, and even excusable, to break an oath, vow, pledge, promise, agreement. What could, and likely will, happen if we lose all these doctrines is chilling and threatening.
Advertisement
Article content
We seem to be continually and increasingly inundated with what I think are creepy ideas and visuals. It’s creepy to see, in the age of pandemic, a lot more advertisements on TV for gambling sites. Aren’t we told the pandemic has caused an increase in people participating in risky behaviour? We do recognize how harmful these activities are so why encourage more unhealthy pursuits?
Why put human faces on inanimate objects? Why put a cute little face on an ice cube which looks sad until a sparkly drink is poured on it. Does no one realize as soon as that drink is poured on that cute ice cube and it begins to smile, it also begins to die? Creepy.
I thought it was creepy when a child bit off the head of a cute gold fish but what is even worse is seeing a potato with an endearing face get sliced up, deep fried and eaten all while smiling. Will never look at fries the same way again.
There seems to be a lot more commercials for revitalizing supplements to help men build muscle, increase drive and masculinity, not so they can be healthier but so they can be a hero in the bedroom. Must be a lot of creepy, floppy, droopy, weak, disappointments out there.
Are they blaming that on the pandemic, too?
twocentsworth40@gmail.com