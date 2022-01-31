DeJONGHE: Is creepiness creeping into the modern world?

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

It seems I am much more creeped out by things now than I used to be. I am not sure if I just have the time to notice how disturbing things are getting or if age has just increased my perception of what is creepy.

Is creepiness naturally creeping into the modern world? Is it like profanity, violence and extreme sexual content, which used to be limited to pornography, but has now migrated into all movies, songs, TV shows and ordinary conversations? Could that have something to do with the increase in assaults and harassment reports?

All major revolutions start out as little creepy vagaries that grow into real scary and dangerous happenings if we don’t challenge them. There are some philosophies that need to dissolve into oblivion like all attitudes of superiority and whitewashing or negating distasteful aspects of our history. The only way we can prevent the repeat of the horrors of our past is to teach the truth. Why are truth and facts allowed to be replaced by opinion and personal judgement?

We are slowly losing the values and principles of innocent until proven guilty, separation of church and state, keeping a promise made, always telling the truth. We no longer believe or accept the theories of cause and effect, action and consequences, right and wrong, kindness, fairness, acceptance, accountability, tolerance. It seems acceptable, and even excusable, to break an oath, vow, pledge, promise, agreement. What could, and likely will, happen if we lose all these doctrines is chilling and threatening.