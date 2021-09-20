When I wrote this column the election had not yet happened so I have no comment or opinion on the outcome.

By the time you read this column the election will be over and we will have to live with our choice.

DeJONGHE: I always have questions

I did see snippets of the English language debate. These are people wanting us to believe them, trust them, hand over our lives to them and they can’t follow simple rules? They were rude, interrupting and talking over each other, didn’t answer questions and skirted the truth. I just can’t watch the debates for more than a few minutes but did watch some of the individual speeches and interviews.

I always have questions. What caught my attention was when Yves-Francois Blanchet, Bloc Quebecois candidate, was asked something about being the leader of the country and he responded with something like, ‘I don’t want to be leader of Canada, only to represent Quebec.’

Had to wonder why someone who doesn’t want to be part of Canada, yet maintain and/or increase federal benefits and funding, is allowed to run for Canadian leadership?

When he was asked about what some call the discriminatory Bill 21, he said it is not racist but based only on Quebec’s values. Does Quebec have separate values from the rest of us?

How do you feel about the commonly used term “my truth.” Isn’t that kind of like “alternative facts?” Facts are facts! Interpretation and emotions can change your perspective but there is ever only one truth? You can accept the truth or endorse a lie. For some it’s easier to accept a lie than face the truth.

What do you think when people talk about getting back to normal and the new normal? Well, what is normal? There is only what we were each given and how we adjust, modify, adapt, occupy or exist in it on any given day regardless of challenges or blessings. It’s called living. It is very personal and distinct and never “normal.”