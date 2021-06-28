DeJONGHE: Happy Canada Day!

Article content

I hope everyone is having safe and joyful celebrations honouring all the good things that make us unique and distinct in the world.

The most important way to celebrate is to acknowledge we are privileged to be Canadians. You gotta admit, when you look around at what is going on in other parts of the world, we got it pretty good. We should look to our future by honouring our past and excepting the dark parts. We must recognize our failures, learn, grow, reconcile, heal and we will emerge true north strong and free. We are living in the best country in the world.

Got this email a week or so ago and enjoyed it enough to want to share. If you have already seen it, it’s still advice worth reviewing.

OLD FARMER’S ADVICE

Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.

Keep skunks and bankers at a distance.

Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.

A bumblebee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.